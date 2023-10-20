Frankie’s Beauty Bar Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Members

Frankie’s Beauty Bar in Haverhill is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Networking Breakfast next Friday.

The event features networking, a door prize raffle and a continental breakfast and a salute to the business on its one-year anniversary in Haverhill.

The breakfast takes place Friday, Oct. 27, from 8-9:15 p.m., at 173 S. Elm St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Reservations may be made at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 978-686-0900.

