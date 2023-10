The Haverhill Public Library is celebrating its 150th Anniversary with an upcoming fundraiser.

There will be food, fun, a silent auction and trivia. All proceeds go directly to the library to provide services to the public.

The fundraiser takes place Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 81 Essex St., in Haverhill. Tickets are $65 in advance online at haverhillpl.org or in the Friends’ Shop at the library, 99 Main St., or $75 at the door.

