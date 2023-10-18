Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Seeks Volunteers as it Readies for Holiday Drive in Haverhill

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign launches in just a few weeks and the nonprofit organization is calling on the Haverhillites to register to ring this holiday season.

Officials say more volunteers are needed to help meet increasing year-round needs across critical Salvation Army programs. This year, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division hopes to raise close to $2.5 million.

“The generosity of our community during the Red Kettle Campaign provides essential funds for The Salvation Army to step in to fill the gap in times of crisis, but we can’t do it alone,” said Major Lynnann Rivers, of the Salvation Army in Haverhill. “Many of our neighbors and local community partners have made it a holiday tradition to give their time to help others and we hope that they will step up again.”

Every dollar raised through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community where it was given. Opportunities to ring are available Monday through Saturday during the holiday season, with the most need on Saturdays in November and December.

Individual volunteers are encouraged to sign up for two-hour shifts. “For every two hours a volunteer spends ringing a bell, their support helps the Salvation Army provide a family with a full meal,” Rivers says. Group volunteers are welcome to register for an entire day and can rotate shifts throughout their time slot. Service and community groups, musicians, students, individuals and families are also welcome.

Volunteers may register or learn more by emailing Rivers at [email protected] or by visiting SalvationArmyMA.org/Volunteer. Those unable to ring or give in person may register as Virtual Ringers online by clicking here.

