Haverhill Police Receive One of the Largest Municipal Road Safety Grants in the Area

The Haverhill Police Department was formally awarded yesterday one of the largest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Municipal Road Safety grants in the area.

Haverhill secured about $60,000 from the federal grant, distributed by the state to support traffic safety enforcement and outreach programming. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the grant, written by police department staff, covers both public education and enforcement.

“The Police Department pleased to have been again awarded a Road Safety Grant. One focus is geared to educate junior operators about impaired and distracted, speeding and related concerns,” he said.

Doherty explained course material for drivers under the age of 18 includes “Behind the Wheel: Reality of Driving,” which is discussed during driver’s education training. Another program, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement—or ARIDE—trains police officers in advanced field sobriety, involving drug and alcohol abuse detection, after a traffic stop.

The enforcement side of the grant helps pay for proactive police work such as stopping distracted or impaired driving, crosswalk violations, “Click it or Ticket” violations and speeding.

Gov. Maura Healey said, “Whether by vehicle, bicycle or foot, everyone has the right to travel safely through our communities. Through this program, we were able to award grants to every community that requested funding. The education, enforcement and outreach initiatives supported through these grants will help ensure safer roads for all.”

Besides Haverhill, awards in the area went to Lawrence, $58,832; Methuen, $48,388; North Andover, $39,984; and Merrimac, $19,348.

