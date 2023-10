Chamber of Commerce Palooza will be hosted by Searles Castle in partnership with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and other local chambers next week.

The mixer, free for Chamber members, takes place Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Searles Castle, 23 Searles Road, Windham, N.H. It includes appetizers, raffle items and a cash bar.

Members who wish to attend may register online at HaverhillChamber.com.

