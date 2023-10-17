Panel to Address Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce at Women in Business Conference

Five businesswomen from across the region are participating in a panel discussion next Monday when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Women in Business Conference.

Speakers are Katherine Craven, Babson College’s chief administration and financial officer; Dana DeFranco, owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co. in Haverhill; Stephanie M. Messina Sewade, executive vice president and partner of LukeJackson Benefit and HR Solutions; Chief Officer of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Francellis Quiñones of Northern Essex Community College; and Claudia J. Soo Hoo, chief operating officer at the Merrimack valley YMCA.

The Women in Business Conference takes place Monday, Oct. 23, from noon-1:30 p.m., at Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Tickets are $35 for members and $50 for non-members and may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

