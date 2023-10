Those who wish to march in Methuen’s Veterans Day parade have less than two weeks to register.

The parade takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, with groups lining up at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start from the American Legion Post 122, 200 Broadway, Methuen.

Those interested in registering are advised to email Tom Hargreaves at [email protected].

