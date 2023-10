The Haverhill Council on Aging is helping people work on gaining a sense of calm, peace and balance at a meditation class tomorrow.

“Meditation for a Happy You” takes place tomorrow and every Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The fee is $2. Those interested must register by calling 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

