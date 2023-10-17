Haverhill Council to Consider Naming Round Pond Park After Late Colleague Macek

Haverhill city councilors tonight consider a plan to name a nearly three-acre Round Pond park after one of its departed members, William J. Macek.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is asking the City Council to name the 90 Concord St. Park, running along what is formally called Pentucket Lake from Lake Avenue past Victory Avenue, as the William J. Macek Recreation Area.

“I know you join me in stating that Councilor Macek was a wonderful city councilor, a wonderful public servant and, more importantly, he was our friend,” Fiorentini wrote Friday in a letter to councilors.

Macek, a 26-year veteran of the Council as well as chairman of the Downtown Parking Commission and, most recently, deputy chief of staff to Fiorentini passed away unexpectedly in April. Since then, councilors have discussed several ideas for honoring Macek, including one by Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua to name the soon-to-be-replaced Rosemont Street Bridge after the late councilor.

Macek was a longtime resident of Concord Street.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

