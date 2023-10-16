MakeIT Haverhill’s Thursday Job Fair Offers Seamstress, Accounting, Other Positions

Jobs for a seamstress, accountant, mail carriers, licensed practical nurses and others are available during MakeIT Haverhill’s upcoming job fair.

Employers conducting interviews and answering questions are Neptune Uniforms & Equipment, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Waystone Health & Human Services, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, NRT Bus, Opportunity Works, state Department of Developmental Services, Vinfen, Amazon and U.S. Post Office.

Job fairs provide an opportunity to connect with local employers in a welcoming environment. Employers offer free training, and bilingual assistance is available for Spanish-speaking job seekers. Also on hand will be MassHire, offering free job corps training program for youth ages 16-24, and Ruth’s House, providing clothing vouchers, free suits for veterans and a Reading Club for Children.

MakeIT Haverhill’s job fair is Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

