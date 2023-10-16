Haverhill School Committee Approves Free Sporting Event Admission for Those Over 62

Those over the age of 62 will have free admittance to virtually all school sporting events.

The Haverhill School Committee approved the change last week with Committee member Richard J. Rosa presenting a plan to resurrect a gold card program for Haverhill seniors.

“These cards can be picked up at the Council on Aging located at the Haverhill Citizens Center with proof of residence and age,” he explained.

Other age groups, however, may see a slight increase in the cost of admission to some events. Ice hockey tickets will cost $6 for adults while basketball, wrestling and other events will cost $5. Rosa pointed out that rates for these school events have not gone up in 20 years while costs to put them on have.

Rosa said there is a cost-effective option available for families with a number of students enrolled in school sports and other events.

“We also offer a season pass for any one season. They could buy a season pass for $25 and go to all the events,” he added.

The Committee approved the proposal by a narrow 4-3 margin with Mayor James J. Fiorentini, and members Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello and Scott W. Wood Jr. opposed.

