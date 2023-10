The spirit of the Halloween season is coming to the stage with a presentation of “Gothic Ghost Tales by Candlelight.”

Performer Ruth Parisi of Waterfall Productions will bring to life a series of 19th and 20th century tales of the supernatural written by women. The theatrical adaptations will take place at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St., Tuesday, Oct. 17 from noon-1 p.m. Reserve a seat by calling Paola at the Haverhill Council on Aging at 978-374-2390 ext. 3916.

