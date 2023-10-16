Antonio P. ‘Tony’ Colleto, 29-Year Veteran of Haverhill Police Dept., Dies at 90

Former Haverhill Police Officer Antonio P. “Tony” Colleto, 90, a lifelong resident of the City of Haverhill and longtime resident of the Ward Hill section of the city, died peacefully on Friday evening, Oct. 13, with his wife and family members by his side.

Son of the late Antonio and Evangeline (Fisette) Colleto, Colleto was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a member of the Haverhill Trade School class of 1951. He later received his degree in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University and his master’s degree in law enforcement.

A self-employed carpenter for many years, he served the City of Haverhill as a member of the Haverhill Police Department for 29 years until his retirement.

He attended Sacred Hearts Church of Bradford and was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Bradford Rod and Gun Club. An avid Red Sox fan, Colleto also enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and crafting furniture for his own home as well as for other family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Roberta “Robie” (Murray) Colleto; brother-in-law, Michael F. Murray and his wife Alicia of Haverhill, and their children, Christopher, Shauna and Tim and grandchildren Declan, Keira and Owen; sister-in-law Janet Colleto of Haverhill; and many nieces and nephews, Kimberly Pews, Patricia Mazzetta, Elizabeth Ponticoloni, Celia Hart, Evangeline “Lynn” Ferrara, Daniel Musso, Joseph Musso, Maryann Gilman, Anthony Colleto, Trina McGowan and Penny Colleto. He was predeceased by his brother Americo V. Colleto, and sisters, Dolores Musso, Stella Pews and Theresa Zingale; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Walter F. and Rita Murray.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. His funeral will begin on Thursday morning, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts Church, South Main Street, Bradford, and followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Haverhill. For those wishing to send memorial donations, the family suggests Sacred Hearts Parish, 48 South Chestnut St., Bradford, MA 01835.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...