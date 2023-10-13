Whittier Tech Junior Delano Receives Recognition at SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training

Natalie Delano of Haverhill, a junior at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, last month attended the four-day SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute and walked away with national recognition for her knowledge of the SkillsUSA Framework.

Delano, who was elected as the SkillsUSA MA Historian for the 2023-24 school year, was awarded the SkillsUSA National Statesman Award for her demonstration of knowledge and civic awareness, understanding of the SkillsUSA Framework and ability to articulate her personal experience in career and technical education.

“I am so grateful that I was able to participate in this experience, and not only represent SkillsUSA Massachusetts, but also Whittier Tech! Washington was an experience I will never forget, and I am so lucky to have such a supportive team that has helped me along the way,” she said.

Leadership training is designed to help students develop professional, communication and leadership skills.

“Natalie is a student that continuously demonstrates her willingness to learn and grow, and her dedication to her academics and professional growth is evident by her participation in SkillsUSA and attendance at the Washington Leadership Training Institute,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

Delano, studying Health Assisting, also visited Congress Tuesday, Sept. 26 as part of the trip. While there, students spoke with elected officials or their staff members about their education paths and career technical education training programs, the value of career and technical education, and the benefits of their SkillsUSA participation. Discussions explained how today’s workplace requires that employees have career readiness skills, and that SkillsUSA develops these skills in students of all ages and backgrounds.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...