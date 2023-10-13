Merrimack Valley Credit Union Promotes Brady, Charalambous, Zipps and Kruskall

Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently promoted four staffers to the newly created positions of regional sales and service manager.

Julie Brady will manage the Merrimack Valley region, while Niki Charalambous oversees the North Shore; Kevin Zipps, Metro West/Boston; and Jim Kruskall, south of Boston. Officials said the jobs come in response to recent growth and to accommodate future growth.

“This change will facilitate the growth of MVCU’s team culture, will help maintain accountability and, importantly, will provide much needed support to branch managers as they help an increasing number of members each day,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Christine Ronca. She adds that though these managers have their own offices, their main office will be “in the field” as they will be accessible to branch managers and staff with regularly scheduled visits to each branch in addition to visits on an as-needed basis.

Brady, working from the Lawrence office, began her career at Fleet Bank in 1996 and her experience in leadership roles dates to 2003. She has worked as a financial service representative, assistant manager, branch manager and vice president branch manager. She began working at the Credit Union in the summer of 2022 as sales performance manager.

Charalambous, working from the Danvers office, began nearly 30 years ago as a teller and she has since held the positions of head teller, financial service representative, loan processor, assistant manager, manager, underwriter and regional manager. She also has experience working in business development and began working for RTN Federal Credit Union, now part of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, in the spring of 2017.

Zipps, working from the Waltham office, began his financial services career 23 years ago as a teller. He has held the roles of member service representative, head teller, assistant branch manager, branch manager and assistant vice president of consumer lending. He has worked for RTN Federal Credit Union since May 2022.

Kruskall, working from the Bridgewater office, began working for Bridgewater Credit Union, now a division of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 15 years ago as a teller. He has also worked in the positions of financial service representative, assistant branch manager and operations manager, and has been the branch manager in both Plymouth and Bridgewater for the past 10 years.

