Haverhill Public Library is hosting an exhibit by members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.

The artwork is varied in subject matter and media—oil, acrylics, watercolor and pastel.

Work is on display through Sunday, Oct. 29, during Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the library’s second floor gallery, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

