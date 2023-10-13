Friday the 13th and Halloween Inspire Paranormal Event Tonight

Hilldale Cemetery. (WHAV News photograph.)

The Halloween month of October, combined with Friday the 13th, sets the tone for tonight’s Paranormal intrigue event at Hilldale Cemetery.

The Essex County Ghost Project invites visitors—both in-person and spiritual—for the exploration in support of Hilldale Cemetery Restoration fund. Gates open tonight at 6:30 with activities beginning at 7 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Attendees are advised to bring cameras, recorders and any other paranormal equipment they own.

Tickets are $10 per person. Those wishing to learn more may contact Thomas Spitalere by calling 978-376-2807.

