Friday the 13th and Halloween Inspire Paranormal Event Tonight

The Halloween month of October, combined with Friday the 13th, sets the tone for tonight’s Paranormal intrigue event at Hilldale Cemetery.

The Essex County Ghost Project invites visitors—both in-person and spiritual—for the exploration in support of Hilldale Cemetery Restoration fund. Gates open tonight at 6:30 with activities beginning at 7 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Attendees are advised to bring cameras, recorders and any other paranormal equipment they own.

Tickets are $10 per person. Those wishing to learn more may contact Thomas Spitalere by calling 978-376-2807.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...