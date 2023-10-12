UMass Lowell Receives Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award

UMass Lowell’s work fostering an inclusive campus community has earned the university a 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

This is the fourth year UMass Lowell has received the award, which salutes colleges and universities across North America for their commitment to creating a welcoming environment and leadership culture for students and employees of all backgrounds. The magazine also named the university a HEED Award winner in 2015, 2016 and 2022.

“We are again honored to be recognized with this award, which marks our ongoing commitment to and progress in creating a campus culture of inclusivity, fairness and respect among all students, faculty, staff and visitors,” said UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen. “We carry these values with us into the community, as we are proud to contribute to the vibrant quality of life in Lowell and the region.”

Nearly half, 44%, of UMass Lowell undergraduates are students of color, while 45% of first-year students are the first in their families to go to college. In addition, more than half, 52%, of the university’s executive and management positions are held by women.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes the university among the nation’s Minority Serving Institutions, which play a critical role in educating and providing opportunities to underrepresented and low-income students.

In selecting this year’s award recipients, INSIGHT into Diversity looked at UMass Lowell’s efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion through the university’s mentoring, teaching, research, hiring and promotion, recruitment and retention, among other campus priorities, according to the publication.

