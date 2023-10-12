Plaistow, N.H., Planning Board Invites Public to Discuss Housing Goals Nov. 1

The Plaistow, N.H., Planning Board invites residents to an open house to discuss the future of housing in the town.

Goals are to continue to educate residents on the planning process, solicit feedback and develop some housing goals. Planning Board members, alongside the Rockingham Planning Commission, recently collected response to a Housing Preference Survey (results posted here) and the next step involves more public participation.

The open house takes place Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library in the Nelson Room. Anyone who either lives or works in Plaistow is invited. There will be light refreshments, conversation and educational materials. Those with questions or concerns may reach out to Victoria Healey by emailing [email protected] or calling 603-658-0523.

