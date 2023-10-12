Haverhill Recreation Dept. Plans Safe Sitter Babysitting Course

The Safe Sitter Babysitting course is designed to prepare students in grades 6 through 8 on how to stay safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting for other children.

The class is sponsored by the Haverhill Recreation Department. An instructor will lead participants on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Teachers will use games and role-playing exercises to teach students how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do during power failures or other emergencies.

Greater Boston Safety Training, which partners with the American Health and Safety Institute, will include a CPR and First Aid Certificate. Wednesday, Oct. 18 is the last day to register. The fee is $110.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...