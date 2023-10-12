Haverhill Recreation Dept. Plans Safe Sitter Babysitting Course

By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

The Safe Sitter Babysitting course is designed to prepare students in grades 6 through 8 on how to stay safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting for other children.

The class is sponsored by the Haverhill Recreation Department. An instructor will lead participants on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Teachers will use games and role-playing exercises to teach students how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do during power failures or other emergencies.

Greater Boston Safety Training, which partners with the American Health and Safety Institute, will include a CPR and First Aid Certificate. Wednesday, Oct. 18 is the last day to register. The fee is $110.

Comments are closed.