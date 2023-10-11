Whittier Birthplace Invites Homeschooled Students for a Freeman Trail Hike Thursday

Homeschooled students and their families are invited to take a trip back in time as they get to know poet John Greenleaf Whittier during a short hike through the woods and fields around his birthplace.

Students ages 6-12 are invited to join the hike along the Donald C. Freeman Memorial Trail Thursday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. At each stop along the half mile trek students will read some of Whittier’s poetry and collect leaves and other items for the arts and crafts projects at the end. Students are advised to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Sun block and insect repellant will be available. A $10 donation per pupil is suggested.

Whittier Birthplace asks that information be provided about any allergies or special considerations when signing up at whittierbirthplace.org.

