National Merit Scholarship Program Names Whittier Tech Student Shramko a Commended Scholar

Nathaniel Shramko of Groveland was recently commended by the National Merit Scholarship Program for his exceptional academic performance.

Shramko, a student at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in the Electronics/Robotics program, earned the distinction of being a National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Scholar based on his performance on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test in October 2022 and on the qualifying test used for program entry.

“Nate has demonstrated outstanding potential in his technical program and in his academic classes. As a national champion this past June at the SkillsUSA Electronics Technology competition, Nate has proven himself as a valuable national resource,” said Shramko’s Electronics/Robotics Instructor Bob Beaton.

Commended Scholars are recognized for their exceptional academic promise demonstrated by scoring among the 50,000 highest scorers nationwide on the 2022 Preliminary/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Shramko ranks near the top of his class at Whittier Tech, landing in the top 2%.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch noted, “To be recognized as a Commended Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Program is a testament to the hard work and dedication Nathaniel has put into his studies.”

