Methuen Police Arrest Two for Alleged Trafficking in More Than 100 Grams of Fentanyl

Methuen Police say two men, both 31-years-old, were arrested last Friday for selling the deadly drug fentanyl.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara reported Tuesday the arrests of Derek Ayotte of Laconia, N.H., and Jose Rafael Villar of Lawrence. Both were charged with trafficking fentanyl over 100 grams but less than 200 grams. Villar was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

McNamara said Methuen Police were conducting surveillance into reports of alleged drug transactions when officers saw a man later found to be Villar walking from the area of Lowell Street toward Route 110, walk up to and interact with the driver of a bronze Subaru Legacy.

Police noticed the Legacy had a broken tail light, stopped the car and discovered the driver, Ayotte, was allegedly in possession of a white powdery substance, believed to be fentanyl.

Both men were arrested without incident. Police said Villar initially used a false name and had an outstanding warrant out of Lawrence District Court. Both were arraigned Tuesday in District Court and each held on $25,000 bail.

