Benn Johnson-Tatelbaum Takes on New Role at Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank recently promoted Benn Johnson-Tatelbaum to business banking officer.

Johnson-Tatelbaum, who has been with Pentucket Bank as a branch manager for two years, reports to Stacey Palovich, senior vice president and senior banking officer.

“In this new role Benn will help manage a portfolio of small business customers and work to develop new business relationships for the bank,” said Palovich.

Prior to joining Pentucket, he held similar positions at other financial institutions, focusing on business development in the small business area. Johnson-Tatelbaum attended DePauw University and currently resides in Manchester, N.H., with his wife Heather.

