‘Uncharted Watah’ Performs During Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Artisan Market Saturday

The band “Uncharted Watah” performs this Saturday as the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club hosts its Fall 2023 Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market.

While the band plays, there will be 75 unique handmade craft and food vendors inside and out, featuring honey, jams and jellies, chocolate, dog toys, wooden items, jewelry, photography, pottery, quilted items, book authors and soap and beauty items, to name a few. Organizers remind shoppers that Christmas is just around the corner.

The Fall 2023 Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

There will be raffles, including a 50/50 contest and a number of local businesses are also sponsoring raffle baskets There’s more information at awcc-nh.org or by contacting Rose Cavalear at 603-489-3486 or emailing [email protected] or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509 or emailing [email protected].

