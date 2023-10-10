Singer Songwriter Phil Cosgrove Performs Oct. 19 for Eammon’s Heart Foundation

Note: The wrong day of the week was previously listed. The event is Oct. 19, which is a Thursday.

Well-known local singer songwriter Phil Cosgrove will take the stage during a fundraiser next week for Eammon’s Heart Foundation.

Eammon’s Heart Foundation champions the prevention of drug abuse and the treatment of people who are addicted.

Pianist Cosgrove performs Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St. The event also features a wine tasting, a cash bar, appetizers, raffles and a silent auction. Admission at the door is $50 or, in advance, $45 per person and $360 per table. To reserve online, click here. Proceeds will benefit the foundation.

