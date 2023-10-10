Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA Plan Fifth Annual Dodgeball Tournament Next Month

The Haverhill and Plaistow YMCA are again partnering for their fifth annual dodgeball tournament.

Those interested in participating in the dodgeball tournament may create teams of six to eight people. The competition takes place Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Plaistow YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, N.H.

The cost to play is $10, or an unwrapped gift. Proceeds benefit the YMCA giving tree, which supports families in need during the holiday season. The YMCA suggests such gifts as board games, gift cards, Legos, Play-doh, and dolls.

Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...