Firefighters Save Main Street, Plaistow, N.H., Home After Two-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Barn

The Plaistow, N.H., Fire Department, with help from surrounding communities, saved a Main Street home last night during a two-alarm fire that ripped through an adjacent barn and garage.

Plaistow Fire Chief Chris C. Knutsen said emergency 9-1-1 calls about a building on fire at 180 Main St. began coming in just before 7:30 p.m. Plaistow Engine 8 and Battalion 39 arrived in a little more than a minute and encountered “a large volume of fire coming from a detached barn/garage that was exposing to the residence.” Residents reported everyone had evacuated.

“The crew quickly deployed a three-inch line and extinguished the house then placed the line between the house and fire building. Their quick actions saved the residence from any further damage,” Knutsen said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

“From the excellent job of the dispatcher to the arriving crews, we were able to make a tremendous difference. Because of the support we get from the town administration to the taxpayers, this family will be able to sleep in their own beds tonight. You allow us to make a difference every single day,” the statement said.

A second alarm brought additional Plaistow fire resources, Plaistow Police, Community Emergency Response Team and the animal control officer. Mutual Aid at the scene was provided by Atkinson, Haverhill, Newton, Kingston, Salem, Hampstead, Merrimac, Derry, Danville, East Kingston, Trinity EMS and Rehab. Station coverage was provided by Amesbury, Sandown, Sandown and East Kingston.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...