Campaign News: Barrett, Michitson Events; Diaz Enters School Race; Pfeil Praises Modular Classrooms

With Haverhill’s final election less than a month off, candidates are visiting with voters and staging events.

Mayoral candidate and City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett and City Councilor John A. Michitson, a candidate for one of the four at-large City Council seats, are having events tonight and tomorrow.

Barrett is having a “Taco Tuesday with Melinda,” tonight from 6-9 p.m., at the American Legion Post 4, 1314 N. Main St., Haverhill. The event features state Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel Payano, state Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton and former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. There will be live music and a cash bar. Checks may be made payable to the Melinda Barrett Election Committee or donations made online here.

Michitson is offering a free pasta dinner for veterans and seniors and a suggested $25 admission for others tomorrow, Oct. 11, from 5-8 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

Besides pasta, the menu includes salad, meatballs, chicken and Biggart’s Ice Cream. Tickets are available at the door where checks should be made payable to the Committee to Elect Councilor John Michitson. They may also be purchased online here.

In other campaign news…You won’t see her name on the ballot, but Erica Diaz is seeking write-in votes in her quest to fill the open Ward 1 School Committee post.

She describes herself as “Latina mother of two wonderful boys who attended the Haverhill schools.” She said her goals as a member of the School Committee are to understand the importance of quality education and how it impacts our children’s future; be the voice of the minority, the hard-working parents and advocate for positive change in our schools; and help Children and parents to be heard, supported and know where to get vital resources.

Ward 6 School Committee candidate Chad Pfeil recently praised the Haverhill City Council’s vote to approve purchase of modular classrooms for the John Greenleaf School—a need he has worked on for the past year as a member of the school’s Site Council.

Pfeil called the Council vote “the culmination of a year-long effort by the Whittier Middle School site council, school and district administration, teachers, staff, School Committee, mayor’s office, and City Council. I couldn’t be more happy for our students and staff.”

Campaign (Names are listed in ballot order under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Cooper, Guy E. City Council-At Large Sullivan, Thomas J. LePage, Colin F. Simmons, Fred A. Michitson, John A. Jordan, Timothy J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander Robert City Council Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Hobbs Everett, Katrina E.J. City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan M. City Council Ward 4 Quimby, Kenneth E. Lewandowski, Melissa J. City Council Ward 5 Toohey, Shaun P. Morales, Michael City Council Ward 6 McGonagle, Michael S. Aguilo, Oliver City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 Diaz, Erica (write-in) School Committee Ward 2 Sullivan, Gail M. Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana Ferguson, Cheryl A. School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela D. Simmons, Fred A. School Committee Ward 5 Story, Jill Taylor Hickey, Lynette School Committee Ward 6 Pfeil, Chad Collins, Yonnie School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas W. Rogers, Hunter Price * No election in 2023

