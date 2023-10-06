Nonprofits Seek to Recruit Volunteers During Greater Haverhill Chamber Fair Oct. 18

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is having a Volunteer Fair to recruit volunteers for local nonprofit organizations.

Organizers say the fair is an excellent opportunity for interested volunteers to take a look at different organizations and what they bring forth to the community. Among those attending are the Haverhill YMCA, Northern Essex Elder Transportation, Haverhill Public-Private Partnership and Emmaus. The Volunteer Fair is open to anyone interested in volunteering, including high school students, retirees or looking to obtain community service hours.

It takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 4-7 p.m., at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Organizations interested in hosting a table may register on the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce website. There is limited table space at the event.

