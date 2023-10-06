Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Annual Chili Cookoff Oct. 21

It’s getting hot, hot, hot at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum with the annual Chili Cookoff.

Chefs are invited to bring their best recipes to the museum where taste-testing visitors will decide which spicy dishes are best.

For a $10 admission fee, there will also be door prizes, a silent auction and more.

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s annual Chili Cookoff brings on the heat Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m., at the museum, at 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. There’s more about entry forms and information at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org.

