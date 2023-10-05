State Police Arrest Wanted Haverhill Man and Woman After Series of Carjackings; Man Had Rifle

A man and woman, both believed to be involved in a series of armed carjackings after they fled from Haverhill Police Tuesday night, were arrested this morning by Massachusetts State Police.

Thirty-five-year-old Nathan Saben and 40-year-old Jessica Tirone were arrested after State Police pursued them just after 9 a.m. from Lawrence to Dracut. Saben, who had a rifle with him, was driving a black 2012 Subaru Outback that, police allege, was carjacked in Wolfeboro, N.H. At the pair’s request, troopers took them to Lowell General Hospital where they remain under guard.

This morning’s chase by State and Lawrence Police began after a State Police trooper spotted Saben driving the Subaru on South Union Street, Lawrence. He then fled onto Essex Street, Route 110 westbound into Dracut and was stopped along Little Merrimack Avenue in Dracut.

Events began unfolding just after 10 p.m., Tuesday, when Haverhill Police followed a white Kia, believed to have been driven by Saben of Haverhill, along Route 97 towards Salem, N.H. Because of jurisdiction, Haverhill ended the pursuit when the car drove over the state line into Salem. Salem, N.H., dispatch soon received calls for attempted carjackings by a male and female, armed with a rifle, and driving a white car. They said there were two attempted carjackings on Main Street, Route 97, in Salem, N.H., where a rifle was displayed. In both cases, the victims managed to escape with their cars. They then successfully carjacked a Toyota Camry on Geremonty Drive in Salem, forcing the driver out a gunpoint.

All of the carjacking victims described the rifle as similar to an AR-15 type rifle.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...