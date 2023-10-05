Salem State Honors Pentucket Bank’s Lampedecchio as One of its ‘40 Under 40’

Pentucket Bank’s Eric Lampedecchio was recently named as one of Salem State University’s “40 Under 40.”

Lampedecchio, who serves as vice president of Learning and Development at Pentucket Bank, was recognized earlier this year at Salem State’s Alumni Weekend. 40 Under 40 recognizes remarkable individuals whose achievements positively contribute to the Salem State difference, either in their professions or communities.

“We are very proud of Eric’s award. It is a fitting tribute to an individual that has been instrumental in the success our organization. Eric is committed to ensuring that all of our associates are on a continual learning and development curve, ultimately leading to their career success. And the bank’s ongoing success. We’re very fortunate to have him as part of our team,” said Pentucket Bank CEO Jonathan H. Dowst.

A diverse panel of judges representing many areas of the Salem State community selected this class from a pool of talented applicants from the following areas: student life, academic affairs, alumni, and university volunteers.

In his position at the bank, Lampedecchio is responsible for identifying training needs and delivering engaging learning programs to further develop employees’ knowledge, skills and abilities. He has also chosen to share what he does and how his career has evolved with Salem State Students focusing on things like leveraging social learning opportunities, encouraging students to transition to expand their knowledge base and how to neutralize negative factors such as career burnout.

