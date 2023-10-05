Lawrence and Methuen Police Receive State Grants for Body-Worn Camera Programs

Lawrence and Methuen were among 52 local police departments awarded grants this week to start or expand body-worn camera programs.

Lawrence received $249,928, while Methuen was granted $26,030 from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

“These grants provide local police agencies with resources to implement technology that strengthens police-community relations while improving investigations and advancing the fundamental principles of transparency and accountability,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “This investment reflects our administration’s commitment to increasing public safety, promoting best practices among law enforcement and nurturing strong relationships between police and the communities they serve.”

Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy added, “As a growing number of departments launch or expand body-worn camera programs, this funding has become a vital resource for police departments across the state.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...