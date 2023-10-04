STACKS Restaurant in Downtown Haverhill to Close Sunday, But Family Says Hold Your Breath

STACKS restaurant in downtown Haverhill is saying “Good bye” Sunday night, but don’t count the family-owned business out as they promise something even more exciting in the days ahead.

While he won’t give much away, family patriarch Jim Tomacchio says plans are in the works for something to replace the about two-year-old restaurant at 122 Washington St. that opened with its “over-the-top booze-infused milkshakes.”

“Your patronage, smiles, and shared moments have made STACKS a special place in our hearts. Though we’re closing this chapter, the memories and connections we’ve made will always hold a special place in our hearts,” management wrote yesterday on social media.

Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, also previously developed PAR 28 in Salem, N.H., and won the owner’s confidence this past spring to buy Borrelli’s Italian Deli, 322 Merrimack St., in Methuen.

The family developed PAR 28 last winter at the former Coca-Cola bottling plan at 23 S. Broadway, in Salem, N.H. It features food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex.

