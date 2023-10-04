Residents May Weigh-In Tonight Online as Planners Develop Five-Year Housing Production Plans

The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission is seeking input from Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence residents tonight as it develops new housing production plans.

As WHAV reported first in August, a state analysis of subsidized housing shows Haverhill has fallen just below the 10% threshold that prevents low-income housing developers from bypassing city zoning rules. Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director Williams Pillsbury Jr. said while the city will soon be back above the 10% threshold with current construction projects, it is also protected from incompatible projects because of its five-year Housing Production Plan.

Since last fall, the Haverhill-based Merrimack Valley Planning Commission has been working with its 15 cities and towns to update individual Housing Production Plans.

Planners invite residents in the three cities to view a presentation online on housing, ask questions and provide opinions on housing needs between 6 and 7:30 p.m., online. It is one of three virtual community engagement sessions across the region. For those in Amesbury, Andover, Groveland, Newburyport, North Andover and Salisbury, another online meeting takes place at the same time.

Residents of Merrimac, Newbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Rowley and West Newbury will have their own session online Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.

