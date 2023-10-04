Police Searching for Armed Man and Woman Who Fled Haverhill, Engaged in Carjackings

Police are looking for a 35-year-old Haverhill man, considered armed and dangerous, and his female accomplice who allegedly fled Haverhill and attempted a series of carjackings in Salem, N.H.

Massachusetts State Police report Haverhill Police followed a white Kia, believed to have been driven by Nathan Saben of Haverhill, just after 10 p.m., along Route 97 towards Salem, N.H. Haverhill ended the pursuit when the car drove over the state line into Salem.

Moments later, Salem, N.H., dispatch received calls for attempted carjackings by a male and female, armed with a rifle, and driving a white car. They said there were two attempted carjackings on Main Street, Route 97, in Salem, N.H., where a rifle was displayed. In both cases, the victims managed to escape with their cars.

A third carjacking attempt was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive in Salem. In this case, a young woman driving a Toyota Camry on Geremonty Drive was blocked in by a white Kia at the intersection of Main Street. This victim was forced out of her black 2009 Toyota Camry at gunpoint and the car was stolen. She was not injured.

The man and woman abandoned the white Kia sedan in the middle of the Main Street intersection. The Kia had the same Massachusetts registration as the one pursued by Haverhill Police moments earlier.

Salem, N.H. Police have since named Saben as a suspect. All of the carjacking victims gave a similar description of the rifle, describing it as similar to an AR-15 type rifle. Saben is described as white, six feet, one inch tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and with tattoos on the right side of his neck and on both forearms.

Anyone who sees the stolen Camry or Saben or has information is asked to call 911 immediately.

