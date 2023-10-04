Feast of the Three Saints, Topsfield Fair, Historic New England Receive Tourism Grants

The Annual Feast of the Three Saints in Lawrence, Topsfield Fair and Historic New England are among those sharing in state grants to support projects that expand, construct, restore or renovate Massachusetts tourism destinations and attractions.

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s Destination Development Capital Grant Program gave $50,000 for the Feast to build a new floating stage for entertainment, repair the existing entertainment stage, update all electrical panels for vendors, acquire new equipment which will be used for Feast weekend and cover the costs associated with safety and security.

“Our administration is actively investing in the communities that elevate Massachusetts as a note-worthy travel destination. Through these grants, we aim to foster creative solutions to enhance our tourism economy,” said Gov. Maura Healey.

Essex Agricultural Society, organizer of Topsfield Fair, was awarded $75,000 for wires, transformers and switches; upgraded electrical systems for its Grange Building, expanded internet service and installation of two transformers for back-up outages and two tight tanks for health and safety issues.

Haverhill-based Historic New England is receiving $21,130 for capital improvements at the Eustis Estate, study center and 80-acre landscape at the base of the Blue Hills in Milton; as well as landscape restoration, exterior repairs and site-wide wireless internet upgrades.

The Destination Development Capital Grant Program provides money for aid in destination recovery and resiliency. The program’s aim is to strengthen the Massachusetts economy through projects that enhance tourism resources and infrastructure, especially physical or structural upgrades that have a lifespan of greater than five years.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...