AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, is celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary and 10-year lease renewal at the Riverwalk Innovation District in Lawrence and with a special “50 on The Field” event today.

AgeSpan Chief Executive Officer Joan Hatem-Roy and Salvatore N. Lupoli, president and CEO of Riverwalk Innovation, will be joined by AgeSpan employees, volunteers, and supporters as they kick off this milestone year on the Pavilion Field at Riverwalk from this afternoon.

“This event is a way for our staff to show its support to Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley as we prepare to mark our half-century of service in 2024,” says Hatem-Roy. “Today is also the beginning of our 50th anniversary campaign to bring awareness to aging.”

Following remarks by Hatem-Roy and Lupoli, citations commemorating the 50th anniversary will be presented by Bree Cunningham, director of Adult Protective Services for Executive Office of Elder Affairs, and Ruby Murphy, director of Constituent Services for Congressman Seth Moulton.

Aerial drone photos and videos will be taken as AgeSpan staff gather to make the number “50” on the field.

Food will be provided Oka DeChef through the Revolving Test Kitchen, a shared culinary workspace in Lawrence. The test kitchem is a collaboration among the Lawrence Partnership, Lupoli Companies, Northern Essex Community College, City of Lawrence and EforAll/EparaTodos and is managed and operated by Foundation Kitchen.

