‘Wine, Women & Song’ Oct. 19 in Support of Gerrish Breast Care Center and Anna Jaques Hospital

Remarks from a breast cancer survivor, music by Home Again, A Tribute to the Music of Carole King headlined by vocalist Deb De Lucca, and live and silent auctions are highlights of the upcoming “Wine, Women & Song.”

The event, in support of the Gerrish Breast Care Center and Anna Jaques Cancer Center, also features a wine pull featuring bottles of fine wine valued at $20 to $100-plus, light dinner, complimentary beverages and more. It takes place Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury.

The effort aims to increase awareness of the complex disease, while highlighting resources available in the community to advance detection, treatment and survivorship.

Prior to the concert, Dr. Peter Hartmann, breast specialist and surgeon leading the Gerrish Breast Care Center at Anna Jaques Hospital, and the hospital will recognize seven community-based, nonprofit partners that serve the non-medical needs of area patients.

Live auction items include a14-karat white gold diamond bracelet set with 55 brilliant diamonds, donated by M. K. Benatti Jewelers of Newburyport and valued at $8,000; intimate Farm-to-Table Garden Dinner Party for 12 in Newbury donated by Bryce and Mary Jo Anderson; four-night stay on Nantucket in the four-bedroom, 4.5-bath cliff home of Nancy and Jeff Caswell, valued at $10,000.

Tickets for the event are $125. Reservations may be made online here.

