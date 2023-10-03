Whittier Tech Plans Public Meetings, Starting Thursday, on Plans for Replacement School

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is planning a series of public meetings, beginning this Thursday, and briefings for public officials over the next few months to discuss plans to ask voters to replace the school.

Officials say Whittier Tech is pursuing construction of a new building to best provide a 21st century technical education to students, helping them join the workforce in emerging careers. They are inviting residents in its 11 sending communities to learn more about the approximately $400 million project.

Whittier Tech hosts three districtwide events beginning Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at Whittier Tech auditorium, 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill. Another takes place Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1-4 p.m., during the annual open house, where eighth-grade students and member communities are invited each year to learn about the school and its offerings. A final event takes place Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9-11 a.m., with a tour of the existing building.

The school opened in 1973 and its last significant renovation was a roof replacement in 2007.

Presentations will also be made to elected officials in each community. These include Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6-8 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St., Merrimac; Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-noon at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland; Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill; and Wednesday, Dec. 6, West Newbury Town Hall, 6-8 p.m., 381 Main St., West Newbury.

Those interested in learning more or attending a meeting are asked to sign up on the Whittier Tech Building Project website, buildingthefutureofwhittier.org.

