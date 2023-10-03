John F. Smith, Principal of Haverhill’s Mercedes-Benz Dealership, Dies at 70

John F. Smith, 70, longtime principal of Smith Motor Sales of Haverhill, passed away Friday, Sept. 29 at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and son.

Smith was a student at St. James School in Haverhill and later graduated from Timberlane Regional High School. As a young man he became familiar with cars. As he followed in his father’s footsteps, he learned how to hone his craft and become one of the premier body men in the Merrimack Valley. It didn’t stop there though; he was more than just that. At age 26, he became the youngest dealer principal in the history of the Mercedes-Benz franchises. He cherished his career and all the challenges it presented as he moved on to new chapters in his life.

Caring for his employees is an understatement and to watch him around them without a doubt put a smile on the faces of all. Smith loved to work, and there wasn’t a day that went by when he wasn’t in “the shop.” He cared deeply for his customers enough so that he would be on the road changing tires. Which is how his love story started. Changing a tire, and finding the love of his life. His true passion was his wife, Elen, his partner. As time moved on so did work, and they built what is now a 60-year business. He wasn’t just a businessman in this community, he was a friend, a father, a supporter. His smile was contagious and his jokes were even more so, his laugh love and heart will never be forgotten.

In addition to his cherished wife Elen, John is survived by his son Ben and wife Aubrie and his adored grandchildren Duke and Charleston.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill from 4-7 p.m. Services will be Thursday in the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m.

