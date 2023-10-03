Haverhill Negotiates New Bulk Rate Electricity Contract; Prices Increase But Lower Than Standard Charge

Haverhill’s discount electricity program expires this month and while a newly negotiated agreement costs more, it remains below the standard rate charged by National Grid.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Monday he reached agreement with a new electricity supplier for Haverhill residential and businesses customers to save. The three-year contract begins in November with First Point Power electricity supply company at new rate of 14.377 cents per kilowatt hour.

“The city is once again bundling all of its residential customers together to try to buy electricity for you at a cheaper rate,” Fiorentini said. “The purpose is to try to stabilize rates for our residents, prevent big price spikes and hopefully in the long run save money for our residents. While in the past this has saved our residents more than $14 million when compared to National Grid basic Service, there is no guarantee of success,” he warned.

Those currently enrolled in the City of Haverhill Community Choice Power Supply Program pay 10.86 cents per kilowatt hour. The new rate represents an increase of $21 per month on the supply side of the bill given average usage of 600 kilowatt hours. However, it is 21% lower than National Grid’s recently announced Residential Basic Service rate of 18.213 cents.

Customers who wish to remain in this program don’t have to do anything and they will be automatically enrolled. Others who want more information or don’t want to be in the program, may “opt out” by visiting colonialpowergroup.com/haverhill or calling 866-485-5858 ext. 1.

The Haverhill Community Choice Power Supply Program has no fees or charges. However, anyone switching from a contract with a third-party supplier may be subject to penalties or early termination fees charged by that supplier. Ratepayers are advised to verify terms before switching.

National Grid also has several programs to help income-eligible families and customers needing special assistance meet their energy needs. To learn more visit nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Bill-Help/Payment-Assistance-Programs.

