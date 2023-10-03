Free Hispanic Heritage Month Activities, 16th Annual Walk for Peace Oct. 15 in Haverhill

The Latino Coalition of Haverhill and its partners, Violence Intervention and Prevention, UTEC and YWCA plan a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 15, beginning with the 16th annual Walk for Peace.

The free event shares the flavors of local Latino bodegas and restaurants. There are also family activities, piñatas, artist Brandon Mendoza and his band and DJ Eridania Nieves.

Latino Coalition President Argenis Marte said, “We are very happy to have the opportunity to partner with several nonprofits and offer both a sign of unity and community along with a demonstration of the richness of the diverse cultures that make up the Hispanic community. As we often like to say, ‘Juntos Hacemos Mas,’ the more we come together as the Haverhill community, the better it is for all of us.”

The event takes place Sunday, Oct., 15, from 1-5 p.m., at GAR Park in downtown Haverhill. The Walk for Peace is followed by a Unity celebration at 2 p.m.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...