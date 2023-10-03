Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Convert 12-Unit Haverhill Building to 16 Apartments

A Methuen developer is seeking a special permit from the Haverhill City Council tonight to expand an existing 12-unit apartment building at 71 Portland Street into16 units of housing.

In a summer letter to councilors, Attorney Robert D. Harb, representing Matias Capital of Methuen, said multifamily buildings are allowed in the commercial central zone. He said the company has made various improvements since it purchased the property four and a half years ago and plans $600,000 in renovations.

“The additional units in this building with no exterior changes will provide needed housing in the city, will not affect the character of the neighborhood, has on-site parking and will have a newly installed sprinkler system,” Harb wrote.

Matias Capital was founded in 2011 by Manuel Matias, who serves as president and CEO.

The property has space for 13 vehicles where 16 is typically required. Harb said variances were obtained from the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals. He noted, that in the applicant’s experience, only one parking space is necessary for one-bedroom apartments.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. is recommending approval of the expansion, provided conditions of various city department heads are imposed. These include a fire department requirement of sprinkler and fire alarm systems.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

