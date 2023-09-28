Jordan of Haverhill, Friend and Gagnon of West Newbury Receive National Commendations

A Haverhill High School senior and two Pentucket Regional High School seniors were among the 34,000 students across the country to be named Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program for their test scores.

Liam Jordan of Haverhill was handed his letter and award by Haverhill High School Principal Michael Downs, while Lillian Friend and Ashley Gagnon, both of West Newbury, will soon receive their letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and the Pentucket Regional district.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a National Merit Scholarship Corporation spokesperson. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play on their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...