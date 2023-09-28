Duff to Address Asperger Works’ Dinner of Hope Oct. 14; DiZoglio Among Honorees

Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff headlines Asperger Works’ upcoming annual Dinner of Hope which honors state Auditor Diana DiZoglio and WeCare 365 AFC, among others.

Asperger Works helps match adults on the Autism Spectrum with employment opportunities.

“This year, Asperger Works celebrates all adults on the Autism Spectrum and focuses on their struggles to become accepted in their communities as employed individuals,” organizers say, adding, “Each year, the fundraiser recognizes the wonderful people who keep the organization viable—like state Auditor Diana DiZoglio and WeCare 365 AFC, those who make major contributions to local neighborhoods and clients who persevere despite the odds against them.”

Duff serves as keynote speaker, while WHAV’s Tim Coco returns as master of ceremonies, Stephanie Beach of Beach Magic mystifies guests with her comic magic and local band Flash Drive provides live music. There will also be surprises, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

Asperger Works’ Dinner of Hope takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, with registration and cocktails starting at 6 and dinner, program and entertainment from 7-11 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. Tickets are $65 each in advance, $70 at the door or $100 with special VIP perks or $500 for a table of eight. Free admission for children 12 and under. Tickets may be ordered online at aspergerworks.org or by texting AWORKS to 53555.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...