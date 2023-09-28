Barker Family Presents Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, in Support of Haverhill’s Sarah’s Place, Sunday

A “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day,” featuring Irish music by Eamon Coyne and Peter Hale and a special appearance by The Bracken School of Irish Dance, takes place this Sunday in support of Haverhill’s Sarah’s Place adult day health center.

Sponsored by the Barker family, the event remembers Harry J. “Joe” Barker Jr. on what would have been his 87th birthday. Besides music, the celebration includes hors d’oeuvres, raffles and a silent auction.

It takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1-5 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Bradford. Tickets are $40 per person and available at the door. Checks may be made payable to Sarah’s Place or donations may be made at sarahsplace.org or Venmo to @Barkerfamilyevent. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

