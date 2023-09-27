Merrimac Schools Hire Four Teachers, Promote Another to Administration

A Haverhill woman has been hired as a special education teacher at Merrimac’s Helen R. Donaghue School, while three other teachers were also hired a new administrator named at Merrimac schools.

Cecelia Burke is a Haverhill native and a UMass Amherst graduate, licensed in special education. She has served as a substitute in Merrimac schools and a teacher in Extended Year Summer Programming.

At Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School, Barbara Kyle was brought on board as a special education teacher and Sarah Peterson and Mollie Watson were hired as second grade teachers. Kathleen Sullivan, who has been Merrimac school’s special education coordinator for years, expands her role as an administrator on the leadership team.

Kyle is a Hampton, N.H., native. She received degrees in elementary education and psychology from Regis College. Kyle has her master’s in Intensive Special Education and Board Certified Behavior Analysis from Simmons College. She has worked in other districts in intensive special education classrooms and as a district board certified behavior analyst.

Peterson is a Newburyport native and an Endicott College graduate, holding a master’s in Reading and Literacy. She has spent the past four years working in Methuen as a Grade 2 teacher. Watson is a Rockport native and an Endicott College graduate, licensed in elementary education, early childhood education and special education. Her previous experience includes working with kindergarten and second-grade students.

Sullivan has lived in Merrimac for more than 20 years and her children are graduates of the Pentucket Regional School District. She has worked at Merrimac schools as a special education teacher and coordinator for more than 25 years. Her undergraduate work was completed at the University of Vermont, and she received her master’s degree from Boston University.

