Haverhill City Council Candidates to Take Questions From High School Students at Oct. 16 Forum

Candidates for Haverhill City Council will find themselves taking tough questions and being grilled by Haverhill High School students during an October forum.

The City Council Forum, open to the public, is conducted by AP Government students of instructor Shaun Ashworth. Ashworth succeeds Tom Jordan, who retired last year as course instructor.

“I think this is an important event that we hold because it allows our students to interact with our elected officials about the issues that concern them the most. It’s also a great opportunity for our local leaders to hear from the next generation of voters and what’s on their mind. Our students will remember this experience positively and it will help them foster a deeper sense commitment for civic advocacy,” Ashworth says.

The free forum takes place Monday, Oct. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

Anyone with questions may email Ashworth at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...